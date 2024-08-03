Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sleep Number Trading Down 14.5 %

SNBR traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 885,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,256. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

