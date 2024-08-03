Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sleep Number Trading Down 14.5 %

SNBR traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 885,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.05. Sleep Number has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $31.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

