SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.64.

SmartRent Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMRT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 1,964,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SmartRent by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

