Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $18.97. Sodexo shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 55,655 shares traded.
Sodexo Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
