Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,460 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

