Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,713 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 63,300,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,505,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

