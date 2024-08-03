Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,128.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 53.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UAPR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 160,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.