Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.73. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

