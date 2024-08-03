Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 33,578 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

