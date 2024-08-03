Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.63. 486,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,288. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $131.02.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.