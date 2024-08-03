SOLVE Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $276,897.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

