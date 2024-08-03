Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 26.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 387,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,647 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 390,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

