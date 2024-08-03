Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Lifted to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
