Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Lifted to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

