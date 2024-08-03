SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 184,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. 11,109,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

