SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,109,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

