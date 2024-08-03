Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Trading Up 15.4%

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 99,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The company has a market cap of C$164.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.
Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.
