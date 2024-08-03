SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS.

SPXC traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,813. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

