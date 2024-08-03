SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 9.2%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price fell 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.06. 780,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,136,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

