Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.