Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 1389796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stellantis by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.