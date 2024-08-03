StockNews.com Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

WES stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

