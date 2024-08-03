StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI opened at $458.30 on Friday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $564.21. The company has a market capitalization of $806.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.87.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

