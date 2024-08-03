Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 151,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,671. The firm has a market cap of $730.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Recommended Stories

