Substratum Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $2.63 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023876 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

