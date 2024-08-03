Swedbank AB Buys New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 6,058,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,234. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.