Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 221,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

