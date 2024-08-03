Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 179,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 850.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 137.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

