Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $56.94. 4,766,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,109. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

