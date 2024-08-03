Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 330,015 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 330,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 1,740,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,035. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

