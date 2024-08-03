Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 64,478 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,735,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Gartner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $16,937,420. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $479.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

