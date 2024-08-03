Swedbank AB Invests $25.30 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 685,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

