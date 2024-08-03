Swedbank AB Invests $26.92 Million in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,000. Swedbank AB owned 2.60% of CRA International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRA International

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRA International Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.