Swedbank AB Invests $7 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,866. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.