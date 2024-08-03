Swedbank AB Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 110,535,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,132,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

