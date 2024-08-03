Swedbank AB Makes New $24.60 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 423,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

