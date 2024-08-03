Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 672,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

