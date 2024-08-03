Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,298,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

