Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 518,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 849,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 470,520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 5.1 %

KEY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 19,973,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,912,344. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

