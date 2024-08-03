Swedbank AB Purchases New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,234 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in First Solar by 2,009.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 172,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.58.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

