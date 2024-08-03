Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 49,345 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 260,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,567,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

