Swedbank AB Takes $19.95 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 231,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE IFF traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,755. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.