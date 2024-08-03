Swedbank AB Takes $4.76 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,019 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,943.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.93. The company had a trading volume of 401,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,052. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

