Swedbank AB Takes $8.77 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 59,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 252.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.63. 1,913,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,331. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

