Swedbank AB Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.14. 5,638,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,830. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

