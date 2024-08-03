Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,948 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $92,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $34.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

