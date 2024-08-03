Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.12 EPS.
Tanger Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SKT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 1,358,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,003. Tanger has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Tanger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
