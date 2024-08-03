TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 22.2 %

Shares of TCBP opened at $0.43 on Friday. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

