TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.73.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.95. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$59.98. The firm has a market cap of C$61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.