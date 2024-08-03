Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.50

Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.62), with a volume of 933642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.55).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.38) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
