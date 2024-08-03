Team (NYSE:TISI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.41

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $10.13. Team shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 8,743 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Team Stock Down 0.5 %
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Team
In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
